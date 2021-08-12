Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 195.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $510.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $516.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

