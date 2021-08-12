Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $30,423,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $18,186,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $10,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 139.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 457,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 3,294,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.98.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

