Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 2,014 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.38. 3,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.