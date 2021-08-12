Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Limoneira worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Limoneira by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter worth $193,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

