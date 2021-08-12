Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $7.38. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 518,089 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

