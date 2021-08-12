Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) & DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Financial Comparison

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

This table compares Lifestyle International and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A DENSO 5.51% 7.94% 4.53%

This table compares Lifestyle International and DENSO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $256.90 million 4.30 $17.85 million $0.29 63.46 DENSO $46.57 billion 1.21 $1.18 billion $0.76 47.09

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International. DENSO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifestyle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lifestyle International and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A DENSO 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

DENSO beats Lifestyle International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.