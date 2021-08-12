LifeStance Health Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,342% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $10.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 348,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,513,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,717,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

