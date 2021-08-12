Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 625.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

