LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,089. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.