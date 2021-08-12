LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.05. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,908. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

