LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. 76,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

