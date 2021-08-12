LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 31,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,669. IMV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

