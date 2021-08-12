Leoni’s (LNNNY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

LNNNY stock remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

