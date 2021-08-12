LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €155.60 ($183.06) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.15. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.