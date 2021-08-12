Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 target price (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.24. 1,637,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,957. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.721295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.