LATOKEN One Day Volume Reaches $299,524.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $299,524.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00883477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00158397 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

