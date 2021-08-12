Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of LVS opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

