Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

