Langley Steinert Sells 22,332 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,575,722.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

Shares of CARG opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

