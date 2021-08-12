L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

