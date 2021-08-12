L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$12.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.74 billion.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.89. The company had a trading volume of 853,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.28. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $233.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

