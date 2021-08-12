KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.