Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $474,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 159,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

