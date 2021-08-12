Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

