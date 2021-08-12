Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $249,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.