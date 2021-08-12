Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

