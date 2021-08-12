Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $319.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

