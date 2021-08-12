Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HNW stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.