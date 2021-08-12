Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,653 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $39,384,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Splunk by 42.6% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,219,000 after acquiring an additional 249,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

