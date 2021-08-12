Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of KOP opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $685.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

