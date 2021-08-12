Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

RDSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

