Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 86,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

