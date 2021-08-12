Kohl’s (KSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

