Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

