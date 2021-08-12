Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 17th (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Two’s (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 17th. Kismet Acquisition Two had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,976,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

