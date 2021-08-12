Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,980 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 314,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,648,908. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.