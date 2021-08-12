Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 364.70 ($4.76). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 361.60 ($4.72), with a volume of 2,937,568 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGF shares. raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

