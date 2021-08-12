Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lowered by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,791,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,627,991. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

