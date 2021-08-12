Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.60.

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $141.12 on Monday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.47.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

