Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.34. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

KIM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 174,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,188. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

