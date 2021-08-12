Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB remained flat at $$134.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

