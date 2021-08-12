Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

