Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chemed stock opened at $457.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.78. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $79,154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

