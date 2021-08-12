Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.52. 574,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,305. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

