Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $722.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,558,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $313.45 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $715.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

