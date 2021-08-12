Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,012. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

