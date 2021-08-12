Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

ETR:UN01 traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €32.79 ($38.58). 403,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.33 ($39.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.43.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

