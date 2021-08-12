Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,070. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.