KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 656,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and a PE ratio of 127.20. KE has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KE by 2,495.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 37.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,133,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,073,000 after buying an additional 1,125,169 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd now owns 769,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 269,785 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,562,000 after acquiring an additional 876,202 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.