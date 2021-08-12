Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Gap Up to $269.60

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $269.60, but opened at $286.11. Kansas City Southern shares last traded at $289.17, with a volume of 33,777 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

